Premier League Results
Mar 20 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Burnley v Watford postponed Chelsea v Manchester City postponed Liverpool v Crystal Palace postponed Newcastle United v Aston Villa postponed Norwich City v Everton postponed Sunday, March 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion -postponed Manchester United v Sheffield United -postponed Southampton v Arsenal -postponed Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth -postponed