Premier League Results

Apr 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal postponed Saturday, April 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur -postponed Arsenal v Leicester City -postponed Crystal Palace v Chelsea -postponed Everton v Southampton -postponed Manchester City v Newcastle United -postponed Watford v Norwich City -postponed West Ham United v Burnley -postponed