Premier League Results

Apr 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City postponed Liverpool v Burnley postponed Manchester United v Southampton postponed Norwich City v West Ham United postponed Watford v Newcastle United postponed Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton postponed Sunday, April 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Chelsea -postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal -postponed Monday, April 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace -postponed

