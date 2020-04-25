Premier League Results

Apr 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United v Chelsea postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal postponed Monday, April 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace -postponed
Apr 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United v Chelsea postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal postponed Monday, April 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace -postponed
Football
Norwich defend 'business' decision to furlough staff
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Premier League Standings
AN HOUR AGO
Football
LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics