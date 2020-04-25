Football

Premier League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Apr 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United v Chelsea postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal postponed Monday, April 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace -postponed

