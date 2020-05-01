Premier League Results

May 1 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Arsenal v Liverpool postponed Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers postponed Chelsea v Norwich City postponed Crystal Palace v Manchester United postponed Everton v Aston Villa
May 1 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Arsenal v Liverpool postponed Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers postponed Chelsea v Norwich City postponed Crystal Palace v Manchester United postponed Everton v Aston Villa postponed Leicester City v Sheffield United postponed Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth postponed Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur postponed Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion postponed West Ham United v Watford postponed
Transfers
Aguero gives update on Messi's future at Barcelona - Euro Papers
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Premier League Standings
AN HOUR AGO
Liga
How Real Madrid fell in love with France again
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics