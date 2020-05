Premier League Results

May 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton postponed Aston Villa v Arsenal postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United postponed Liverpool v Chelsea postponed Manchester United v West Ham United

May 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton postponed Aston Villa v Arsenal postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United postponed Liverpool v Chelsea postponed Manchester United v West Ham United postponed Norwich City v Burnley postponed Sheffield United v Everton postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City postponed Watford v Manchester City postponed Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace postponed

Football Player performance may suffer behind closed doors, says Berbatov AN HOUR AGO

Football Premier League Standings 2 HOURS AGO