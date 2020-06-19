Premier League Results

Jun 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Southampton (0) 3 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (20:15) Saturday, June 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Leicester City (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500/1400) West Ham United
Jun 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Southampton (0) 3 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (20:15) Saturday, June 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Leicester City (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500/1400) West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730/1630) AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1945/1845) Sunday, June 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Newcastle United v Sheffield United (1400/1300) Aston Villa v Chelsea (1615/1515) Everton v Liverpool (1900/1800) Monday, June 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1800/1700) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (2015/1915) Wednesday, June 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Norwich City v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015/1915)