Premier League Results

Jun 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Newcastle United (0) 3 Sheffield United (0) 0 Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15) Everton v Liverpool (19:00) Monday, June 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1800/1700) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (2015/1915) Wednesday, June 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Norwich City v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Thursday, June 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Watford (1800/1700) Southampton v Arsenal (1800/1700) Chelsea v Manchester City (2015/1915)

