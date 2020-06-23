Premier League Results

Jun 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 0 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (20:15) Wednesday, June 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Norwich
Jun 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 0 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (20:15) Wednesday, June 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Norwich City v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Thursday, June 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Watford (1800/1700) Southampton v Arsenal (1800/1700) Chelsea v Manchester City (2015/1915) Saturday, June 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230/1130) Sunday, June 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Southampton (1630/1530)