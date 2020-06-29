Football

Premier League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jun 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Burnley (0) 1 Tuesday, June 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Arsenal v Norwich City (1800/1700) Everton v Leicester City (1800/1700) West Ham United v Chelsea (2015/1915) Thursday, July 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Manchester City v Liverpool (2015/1915) Saturday, July 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1230/1130) Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1730/1630) Chelsea v Watford (2000/1900)

Play Icon
Football
