Premier League Results

Jul 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (15:00) Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (15:00) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (17:30) Chelsea v Watford (20:00) Sunday, July 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1200/1100) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1415/1315) Liverpool v Aston Villa (1630/1530) Southampton v Manchester City (1900/1800) Monday, July 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (2000/1900) Tuesday, July 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1800/1700) Watford v Norwich City (1800/1700) Arsenal v Leicester City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) West Ham United v Burnley (1800/1700) Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Everton v Southampton (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Manchester United (2015/1915)

