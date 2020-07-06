Football

Premier League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur (1) 1 Everton (0) 0 Tuesday, July 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1800/1700) Watford v Norwich City (1800/1700) Arsenal v Leicester City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) West Ham United v Burnley (1800/1700) Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Everton v Southampton (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Manchester United (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v West Ham United (1230/1130) Watford v Newcastle United (1230/1130) Liverpool v Burnley (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (2000/1900)

