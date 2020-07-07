Premier League Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace v Chelsea in play Watford (1) 2 Norwich City (1) 1 Arsenal v Leicester City (20:15) Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) West Ham United v Burnley (1800/1700) Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Everton v Southampton (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Manchester United (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v West Ham United (1230/1130) Watford v Newcastle United (1230/1130) Liverpool v Burnley (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (2000/1900) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1200/1100) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1415/1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630/1530) AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (1900/1800)

