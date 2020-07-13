Football

Premier League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Manchester United (2) 2 Southampton (1) 2 Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Norwich City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Arsenal v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Leicester City v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015/1915) Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015/1915) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630)

