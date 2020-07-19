Premier League Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Southampton (1) 2 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (16:00) Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Arsenal (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v West Ham United (1800/1700) Liverpool v Chelsea (2015/1915)

