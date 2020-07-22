Premier League Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Manchester United (0) 1 West Ham United (1) 1 Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)

