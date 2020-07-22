Football

Premier League Results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Manchester United (0) 1 West Ham United (1) 1 Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Manchester United (0) 1 West Ham United (1) 1 Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)

Football

Parma stun ineffective Napoli in game of three penalties

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Daly header powers Dash past Thorns

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

FCSB beat Sepsi to win Romanian Cup

43 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On