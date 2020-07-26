Premier League Results

Jul 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal v Watford in play Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion in play Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play Crystal Palace (0) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (1) 1 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Jul 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal v Watford in play Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion in play Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play Crystal Palace (0) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (1) 1 Everton v AFC Bournemouth in play Leicester City v Manchester United in play Manchester City v Norwich City in play Newcastle United v Liverpool in play Southampton v Sheffield United in play West Ham United v Aston Villa in play

Premier League David Luiz sets Premier League penalty record in debut Arsenal season AN HOUR AGO

Premier League Spurs finish sixth and qualify for Europa League after draw with Palace AN HOUR AGO