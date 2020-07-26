Football

Premier League Results

ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Jul 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal v Watford in play Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion in play Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play Crystal Palace (0) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (1) 1 Everton v AFC Bournemouth in play Leicester City v Manchester United in play Manchester City v Norwich City in play Newcastle United v Liverpool in play Southampton v Sheffield United in play West Ham United v Aston Villa in play

What's On