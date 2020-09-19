Sep 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (2) 5 West Bromwich Albion (1) 2 Leeds United v Fulham (15:00) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (17:30) Arsenal v West Ham United (20:00) Sunday, September 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1200/1100) Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400/1300) Chelsea v Liverpool (1630/1530) Leicester City v Burnley (1900/1800) Monday, September 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (2015/1915)