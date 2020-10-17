Oct 17 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (1) 2 Liverpool (1) 2 Chelsea v Southampton (15:00) Manchester City v Arsenal (17:30) Newcastle United v Manchester United (20:00) Sunday, October 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Fulham (1200/1100) Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630/1530) Leicester City v Aston Villa (1915/1815) Monday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1730/1630) Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000/1900)