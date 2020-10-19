Oct 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Burnley (0) 0 Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00) Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000/1900) Saturday, October 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1230/1130) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000/1900)
Football
MLS unveils programs to combat racism
Champions League
The big guns are struggling and that makes this the most open Champions League ever
Football
Top Czech FA official quits, others dismissed in match-fixing case