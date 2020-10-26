Oct 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 West Bromwich Albion (0) 1 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00) Friday, October 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2000) Saturday, October 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1230) Burnley v Chelsea (1500) Liverpool v West Ham United (1730)
Former Spurs keeper Vorm retires at 37
Grant strikes late to earn West Brom draw at Brighton
CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America