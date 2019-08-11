Premier League Standings
Aug 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 Brighton 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 4 Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 .........................................
5 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ......................................... 6 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ......................................... 8 Sheff Utd 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Everton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Leicester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Wolverhampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Man Utd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Newcastle 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Norwich 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 ......................................... 18 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 19 Watford 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation