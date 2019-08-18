Premier League Standings
Aug 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Man City 2 1 1 0 7 2 4 4 Brighton 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 .........................................
5 Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 ......................................... 6 Bournemouth 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Sheff Utd 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ......................................... 8 Everton 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 10 Burnley 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 11 Norwich 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 12 Leicester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Wolverhampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 West Ham 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 16 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 17 Newcastle 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 ......................................... 18 Southampton 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 19 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 20 Watford 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation