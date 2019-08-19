Premier League Standings
Aug 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Man City 2 1 1 0 7 2 4 4 Man Utd 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 .........................................
5 Brighton 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ......................................... 6 Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 7 Bournemouth 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ......................................... 8 Sheff Utd 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 9 Everton 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 10 Burnley 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 11 Norwich 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 12 Leicester 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 13 Wolverhampton 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 Chelsea 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 16 West Ham 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 17 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 ......................................... 18 Newcastle 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 19 Southampton 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 20 Watford 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation