Premier League Standings
Aug 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Man City 3 2 1 0 10 3 7 3 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 4 Leicester 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ..........................................
5 Man Utd 3 1 1 1 6 3 4 .......................................... 6 Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 7 Brighton 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 .......................................... 8 Sheff Utd 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 9 Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 10 Bournemouth 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 11 Everton 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 12 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 13 West Ham 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 14 Burnley 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 15 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 16 Norwich 3 1 0 2 6 8 3 17 Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 .......................................... 18 Wolverhampton 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 19 Newcastle 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 20 Watford 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation