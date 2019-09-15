Premier League Standings
Sep 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 15 4 15 2 Man City 5 3 1 1 16 6 10 3 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 11 6 8 4 Man Utd 5 2 2 1 8 4 8 ...........................................
5 Leicester 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 ........................................... 6 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 11 11 8 7 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 ........................................... 8 Bournemouth 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 9 West Ham 4 2 1 1 6 7 7 10 Southampton 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Everton 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 12 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 3 6 7 13 Norwich 5 2 0 3 9 12 6 14 Burnley 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 15 Sheff Utd 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 16 Brighton 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 17 Newcastle 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 ........................................... 18 Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 19 Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 20 Watford 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation