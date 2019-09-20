Premier League Standings
Sep 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 15 4 15 2 Man City 5 3 1 1 16 6 10 3 Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 11 10 10 4 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 11 6 8 ...........................................
5 Man Utd 5 2 2 1 8 4 8 ........................................... 6 Leicester 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 7 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 11 11 8 ........................................... 8 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 9 West Ham 5 2 2 1 6 7 8 10 Everton 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 11 Southampton 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 12 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 3 6 7 13 Norwich 5 2 0 3 9 12 6 14 Burnley 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 15 Sheff Utd 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 16 Brighton 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 17 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 ........................................... 18 Newcastle 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 19 Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 20 Watford 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation