Premier League Standings
Sep 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 15 4 15 2 Man City 6 4 1 1 24 6 13 3 Leicester 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 4 Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 11 10 10 ...........................................
5 Tottenham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 ........................................... 6 Man Utd 5 2 2 1 8 4 8 7 Burnley 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 ........................................... 8 Sheff Utd 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 9 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 11 11 8 10 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 11 West Ham 5 2 2 1 6 7 8 12 Southampton 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 13 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 3 6 7 14 Everton 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 15 Brighton 6 1 3 2 5 8 6 16 Norwich 6 2 0 4 9 14 6 17 Newcastle 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 ........................................... 18 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 19 Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 20 Watford 6 0 2 4 4 18 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation