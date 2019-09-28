Premier League Standings
Sep 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 18 5 21 2 Man City 6 4 1 1 24 6 13 3 Leicester 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 4 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 11 10 11 ...........................................
5 West Ham 6 3 2 1 8 7 11 ........................................... 6 Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 11 10 10 7 Tottenham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 ........................................... 8 Man Utd 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 9 Burnley 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 10 Sheff Utd 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 11 Chelsea 6 2 2 2 12 13 8 12 Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 4 7 8 13 Southampton 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 14 Everton 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 15 Brighton 6 1 3 2 5 8 6 16 Norwich 6 2 0 4 9 14 6 17 Newcastle 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 ........................................... 18 Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 6 9 4 19 Wolverhampton 6 0 4 2 7 11 4 20 Watford 6 0 2 4 4 18 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation