Premier League Standings
Sep 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 18 5 21 2 Man City 7 5 1 1 27 7 16 3 Leicester 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 4 West Ham 7 3 3 1 10 9 12 ...........................................
5 Tottenham 7 3 2 2 14 9 11 ........................................... 6 Chelsea 7 3 2 2 14 13 11 7 Bournemouth 7 3 2 2 13 12 11 ........................................... 8 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 11 10 11 9 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 6 7 11 10 Burnley 7 2 3 2 10 9 9 11 Man Utd 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 12 Sheff Utd 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 13 Wolverhampton 7 1 4 2 9 11 7 14 Southampton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 15 Everton 7 2 1 4 6 12 7 16 Brighton 7 1 3 3 5 10 6 17 Norwich 7 2 0 5 9 16 6 ........................................... 18 Aston Villa 7 1 2 4 8 11 5 19 Newcastle 7 1 2 4 4 13 5 20 Watford 7 0 2 5 4 20 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation