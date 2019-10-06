Premier League Standings
5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 18 14 14 ........................................... 6 Crystal Palace 8 4 2 2 8 8 14 7 Burnley 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 ........................................... 8 West Ham 8 3 3 2 11 11 12 9 Tottenham 8 3 2 3 14 12 11 10 Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 13 13 11 11 Wolverhampton 8 2 4 2 11 11 10 12 Man Utd 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 13 Sheff Utd 8 2 3 3 7 7 9 14 Brighton 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 15 Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 13 12 8 16 Southampton 8 2 1 5 8 15 7 17 Everton 8 2 1 5 6 13 7 ........................................... 18 Norwich 8 2 0 6 10 21 6 19 Newcastle 7 1 2 4 4 13 5 20 Watford 8 0 3 5 4 20 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
