Premier League Standings
Oct 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 8 8 0 0 20 6 24 2 Man City 8 5 1 2 27 9 16 3 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 13 11 15 4 Leicester 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 ...........................................
5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 18 14 14 ........................................... 6 Crystal Palace 8 4 2 2 8 8 14 7 Burnley 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 ........................................... 8 West Ham 9 3 3 3 11 13 12 9 Tottenham 8 3 2 3 14 12 11 10 Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 13 13 11 11 Wolverhampton 8 2 4 2 11 11 10 12 Everton 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 13 Man Utd 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 14 Sheff Utd 8 2 3 3 7 7 9 15 Brighton 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 16 Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 13 12 8 17 Newcastle 8 2 2 4 5 13 8 ........................................... 18 Southampton 8 2 1 5 8 15 7 19 Norwich 8 2 0 6 10 21 6 20 Watford 8 0 3 5 4 20 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation