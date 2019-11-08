Premier League Standings
Nov 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 11 10 1 0 25 9 31 2 Man City 11 8 1 2 34 10 25 3 Leicester 11 7 2 2 27 8 23 4 Chelsea 11 7 2 2 25 17 23 .............................................
5 Arsenal 11 4 5 2 16 15 17 ............................................. 6 Sheff Utd 11 4 4 3 12 8 16 7 Bournemouth 11 4 4 3 14 13 16 ............................................. 8 Brighton 11 4 3 4 14 14 15 9 Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 14 15 10 Man Utd 11 3 4 4 13 11 13 11 Tottenham 11 3 4 4 17 16 13 12 Wolverhampton 11 2 7 2 14 14 13 13 West Ham 11 3 4 4 14 17 13 14 Burnley 11 3 3 5 14 18 12 15 Newcastle 11 3 3 5 9 17 12 16 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 16 18 11 17 Everton 11 3 2 6 11 17 11 ............................................. 18 Watford 12 1 5 6 8 23 8 19 Southampton 11 2 2 7 10 27 8 20 Norwich 12 2 1 9 11 28 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation