Premier League Standings
Nov 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 11 10 1 0 25 9 31 2 Leicester 12 8 2 2 29 8 26 3 Chelsea 12 8 2 2 27 17 26 4 Man City 11 8 1 2 34 10 25 .............................................
5 Sheff Utd 12 4 5 3 13 9 17 ............................................. 6 Arsenal 12 4 5 3 16 17 17 7 Man Utd 12 4 4 4 16 12 16 ............................................. 8 Wolverhampton 12 3 7 2 16 15 16 9 Bournemouth 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 10 Burnley 12 4 3 5 17 18 15 11 Brighton 12 4 3 5 15 17 15 12 Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 10 16 15 13 Newcastle 12 4 3 5 11 18 15 14 Tottenham 12 3 5 4 18 17 14 15 Everton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14 16 West Ham 12 3 4 5 14 20 13 17 Aston Villa 12 3 2 7 17 20 11 ............................................. 18 Watford 12 1 5 6 8 23 8 19 Southampton 12 2 2 8 11 29 8 20 Norwich 12 2 1 9 11 28 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation