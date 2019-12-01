Premier League Standings
Dec 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 14 13 1 0 32 12 40 2 Man City 14 9 2 3 39 16 29 3 Leicester 13 9 2 2 31 8 29 4 Chelsea 14 8 2 4 28 20 26 .............................................
5 Tottenham 14 5 5 4 24 21 20 ............................................. 6 Wolverhampton 14 4 8 2 19 17 20 7 Sheff Utd 14 4 7 3 17 13 19 ............................................. 8 Arsenal 14 4 7 3 20 21 19 9 Burnley 14 5 3 6 20 20 18 10 Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 13 18 18 11 Man Utd 13 4 5 4 19 15 17 12 Bournemouth 14 4 4 6 18 20 16 13 West Ham 14 4 4 6 17 23 16 14 Newcastle 14 4 4 6 13 22 16 15 Brighton 14 4 3 7 16 21 15 16 Aston Villa 13 4 2 7 19 20 14 17 Everton 13 4 2 7 13 20 14 ............................................. 18 Southampton 14 3 3 8 15 32 12 19 Norwich 14 3 2 9 15 30 11 20 Watford 14 1 5 8 9 28 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation