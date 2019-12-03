Premier League Standings
Dec 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 14 13 1 0 32 12 40 2 Man City 15 10 2 3 43 17 32 3 Leicester 14 10 2 2 33 9 32 4 Chelsea 14 8 2 4 28 20 26 .............................................
5 Crystal Palace 15 6 3 6 14 18 21 ............................................. 6 Tottenham 14 5 5 4 24 21 20 7 Wolverhampton 14 4 8 2 19 17 20 ............................................. 8 Sheff Utd 14 4 7 3 17 13 19 9 Arsenal 14 4 7 3 20 21 19 10 Man Utd 14 4 6 4 21 17 18 11 Burnley 15 5 3 7 21 24 18 12 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 21 16 13 West Ham 14 4 4 6 17 23 16 14 Newcastle 14 4 4 6 13 22 16 15 Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 21 22 15 16 Brighton 14 4 3 7 16 21 15 17 Everton 14 4 2 8 14 22 14 ............................................. 18 Southampton 14 3 3 8 15 32 12 19 Norwich 14 3 2 9 15 30 11 20 Watford 14 1 5 8 9 28 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation