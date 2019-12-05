Premier League Standings
Dec 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 15 14 1 0 37 14 43 2 Leicester 15 11 2 2 35 9 35 3 Man City 15 10 2 3 43 17 32 4 Chelsea 15 9 2 4 30 21 29 ..............................................
5 Wolverhampton 15 5 8 2 21 17 23 .............................................. 6 Man Utd 15 5 6 4 23 18 21 7 Crystal Palace 15 6 3 6 14 18 21 .............................................. 8 Tottenham 15 5 5 5 25 23 20 9 Sheff Utd 14 4 7 3 17 13 19 10 Arsenal 14 4 7 3 20 21 19 11 Burnley 15 5 3 7 21 24 18 12 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 21 16 13 West Ham 15 4 4 7 17 25 16 14 Newcastle 14 4 4 6 13 22 16 15 Aston Villa 15 4 3 8 22 24 15 16 Brighton 14 4 3 7 16 21 15 17 Southampton 15 4 3 8 17 33 15 .............................................. 18 Everton 15 4 2 9 16 27 14 19 Norwich 15 3 2 10 16 32 11 20 Watford 15 1 5 9 9 30 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation