Premier League Standings
Dec 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 15 14 1 0 37 14 43 2 Leicester 15 11 2 2 35 9 35 3 Man City 15 10 2 3 43 17 32 4 Chelsea 16 9 2 5 31 24 29 ..............................................
5 Wolverhampton 15 5 8 2 21 17 23 .............................................. 6 Man Utd 15 5 6 4 23 18 21 7 Crystal Palace 15 6 3 6 14 18 21 .............................................. 8 Tottenham 15 5 5 5 25 23 20 9 Sheff Utd 15 4 7 4 17 15 19 10 Arsenal 15 4 7 4 21 23 19 11 Newcastle 15 5 4 6 15 22 19 12 Burnley 15 5 3 7 21 24 18 13 Brighton 15 5 3 7 18 22 18 14 Everton 16 5 2 9 19 28 17 15 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 21 16 16 West Ham 15 4 4 7 17 25 16 17 Aston Villa 15 4 3 8 22 24 15 .............................................. 18 Southampton 15 4 3 8 17 33 15 19 Norwich 15 3 2 10 16 32 11 20 Watford 15 1 5 9 9 30 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation