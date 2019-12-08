Premier League Standings
Dec 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 16 15 1 0 40 14 46 2 Leicester 15 11 2 2 35 9 35 3 Man City 16 10 2 4 44 19 32 4 Chelsea 16 9 2 5 31 24 29 ..............................................
5 Man Utd 16 6 6 4 25 19 24 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 16 6 5 5 30 23 23 7 Wolverhampton 15 5 8 2 21 17 23 .............................................. 8 Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 14 18 22 9 Sheff Utd 15 4 7 4 17 15 19 10 Arsenal 15 4 7 4 21 23 19 11 Newcastle 15 5 4 6 15 22 19 12 Brighton 15 5 3 7 18 22 18 13 Burnley 16 5 3 8 21 29 18 14 Everton 16 5 2 9 19 28 17 15 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 18 24 16 16 West Ham 15 4 4 7 17 25 16 17 Aston Villa 15 4 3 8 22 24 15 .............................................. 18 Southampton 15 4 3 8 17 33 15 19 Norwich 15 3 2 10 16 32 11 20 Watford 16 1 6 9 9 30 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation