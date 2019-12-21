Premier League Standings
Dec 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 49 2 Leicester 17 12 3 2 40 11 39 3 Man City 17 11 2 4 47 19 35 4 Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31 25 29 ..............................................
5 Tottenham 17 7 5 5 32 24 26 .............................................. 6 Man Utd 17 6 7 4 26 20 25 7 Sheff Utd 17 6 7 4 21 16 25 .............................................. 8 Wolverhampton 17 5 9 3 24 21 24 9 Crystal Palace 17 6 5 6 15 19 23 10 Arsenal 17 5 7 5 24 27 22 11 Newcastle 17 6 4 7 17 24 22 12 Burnley 17 6 3 8 22 29 21 13 Brighton 17 5 5 7 21 25 20 14 Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 19 24 19 15 West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 16 Everton 17 5 3 9 20 29 18 17 Aston Villa 17 4 3 10 23 30 15 .............................................. 18 Southampton 17 4 3 10 18 36 15 19 Norwich 17 3 3 11 18 35 12 20 Watford 17 1 6 10 9 32 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation