Premier League Standings
Dec 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 49 2 Leicester 18 12 3 3 41 14 39 3 Man City 18 12 2 4 50 20 38 4 Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 32 ..............................................
5 Tottenham 19 8 5 6 34 27 29 .............................................. 6 Sheff Utd 18 7 7 4 22 16 28 7 Wolverhampton 18 6 9 3 26 22 27 .............................................. 8 Man Utd 18 6 7 5 26 22 25 9 Newcastle 18 7 4 7 18 24 25 10 Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 24 11 Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 23 12 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 23 13 Brighton 19 5 5 9 22 28 20 14 Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 19 15 Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 19 16 West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 17 Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 18 .............................................. 18 Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 19 Norwich 18 3 3 12 19 37 12 20 Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation