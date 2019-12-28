Premier League Standings
Dec 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 18 17 1 0 46 14 52 2 Leicester 19 12 3 4 41 18 39 3 Man City 19 12 2 5 52 23 38 4 Chelsea 19 10 2 7 33 27 32 ..............................................
5 Wolverhampton 19 7 9 3 29 24 30 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 19 8 5 6 34 27 29 7 Sheff Utd 19 7 8 4 23 17 29 .............................................. 8 Man Utd 19 7 7 5 30 23 28 9 Crystal Palace 19 7 5 7 17 21 26 10 Newcastle 19 7 4 8 19 28 25 11 Arsenal 19 5 9 5 25 28 24 12 Burnley 19 7 3 9 23 30 24 13 Brighton 20 6 5 9 24 28 23 14 Everton 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 15 Southampton 19 6 3 10 23 37 21 16 Bournemouth 20 5 5 10 20 28 20 17 West Ham 18 5 4 9 20 30 19 .............................................. 18 Aston Villa 19 5 3 11 25 33 18 19 Watford 19 2 7 10 12 33 13 20 Norwich 19 3 3 13 19 38 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation