Premier League Standings
Jan 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 19 18 1 0 47 14 55 2 Leicester 20 13 3 4 43 19 42 3 Man City 20 13 2 5 54 23 41 4 Chelsea 21 11 3 7 36 29 36 ..............................................
5 Man Utd 20 8 7 5 32 23 31 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 20 8 6 6 36 29 30 7 Wolverhampton 20 7 9 4 29 25 30 .............................................. 8 Sheff Utd 20 7 8 5 23 19 29 9 Crystal Palace 20 7 6 7 18 22 27 10 Everton 20 7 4 9 23 30 25 11 Newcastle 20 7 4 9 20 30 25 12 Arsenal 20 5 9 6 26 30 24 13 Brighton 21 6 6 9 25 29 24 14 Burnley 21 7 3 11 24 34 24 15 Southampton 20 6 4 10 24 38 22 16 Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27 37 21 17 Bournemouth 20 5 5 10 20 28 20 .............................................. 18 West Ham 19 5 4 10 21 32 19 19 Watford 20 3 7 10 15 33 16 20 Norwich 20 3 4 13 21 40 13 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation