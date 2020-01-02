Premier League Standings
Jan 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 20 19 1 0 49 14 58 2 Leicester 21 14 3 4 46 19 45 3 Man City 21 14 2 5 56 24 44 4 Chelsea 21 11 3 7 36 29 36 ..............................................
5 Man Utd 21 8 7 6 32 25 31 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 21 8 6 7 36 30 30 7 Wolverhampton 21 7 9 5 30 27 30 .............................................. 8 Sheff Utd 21 7 8 6 23 21 29 9 Crystal Palace 21 7 7 7 19 23 28 10 Arsenal 21 6 9 6 28 30 27 11 Everton 21 7 4 10 24 32 25 12 Southampton 21 7 4 10 25 38 25 13 Newcastle 21 7 4 10 20 33 25 14 Brighton 21 6 6 9 25 29 24 15 Burnley 21 7 3 11 24 34 24 16 West Ham 20 6 4 10 25 32 22 17 Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27 37 21 .............................................. 18 Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20 19 Watford 21 4 7 10 17 34 19 20 Norwich 21 3 5 13 22 41 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation