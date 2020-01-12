Premier League Standings
Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 21 20 1 0 50 14 61 2 Leicester 22 14 3 5 47 21 45 3 Man City 21 14 2 5 56 24 44 4 Chelsea 22 12 3 7 39 29 39 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 22 9 7 6 36 25 34 ............................................... 6 Sheff Utd 22 8 8 6 24 21 32 7 Wolverhampton 22 7 10 5 31 28 31 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 22 8 6 8 36 31 30 9 Crystal Palace 22 7 8 7 20 24 29 10 Arsenal 22 6 10 6 29 31 28 11 Everton 22 8 4 10 25 32 28 12 Southampton 22 8 4 10 27 39 28 13 Newcastle 22 7 5 10 21 34 26 14 Brighton 22 6 6 10 25 30 24 15 Burnley 22 7 3 12 24 37 24 16 West Ham 21 6 4 11 25 33 22 17 Watford 22 5 7 10 20 34 22 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27 37 21 19 Bournemouth 22 5 5 12 20 35 20 20 Norwich 22 3 5 14 22 45 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation