Premier League Standings
Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 21 20 1 0 50 14 61 2 Man City 23 15 3 5 64 27 48 3 Leicester 23 14 3 6 48 23 45 4 Chelsea 23 12 3 8 39 30 39 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 22 9 7 6 36 25 34 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 23 8 10 5 34 30 34 7 Sheff Utd 23 8 9 6 25 22 33 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 23 8 7 8 36 31 31 9 Crystal Palace 23 7 9 7 22 26 30 10 Arsenal 23 6 11 6 30 32 29 11 Everton 23 8 5 10 26 33 29 12 Newcastle 23 8 5 10 22 34 29 13 Southampton 23 8 4 11 29 42 28 14 Burnley 23 8 3 12 26 38 27 15 Brighton 23 6 7 10 26 31 25 16 West Ham 22 6 5 11 26 34 23 17 Watford 23 5 8 10 20 34 23 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 23 6 4 13 29 44 22 19 Bournemouth 23 5 5 13 20 36 20 20 Norwich 23 4 5 14 23 45 17 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation