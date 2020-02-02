Premier League Standings
Feb 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60 15 73 2 Man City 24 16 3 5 65 27 51 3 Leicester 25 15 4 6 54 26 49 4 Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43 34 41 ...............................................
5 Sheff Utd 25 9 9 7 26 23 36 ............................................... 6 Man Utd 25 9 8 8 36 29 35 7 Wolverhampton 25 8 11 6 35 32 35 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 24 9 7 8 38 32 34 9 Everton 25 9 6 10 31 37 33 10 Arsenal 25 6 13 6 32 34 31 11 Burnley 25 9 4 12 28 38 31 12 Newcastle 25 8 7 10 24 36 31 13 Southampton 25 9 4 12 31 46 31 14 Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 22 29 30 15 Brighton 25 6 8 11 30 37 26 16 Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 25 38 26 17 Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32 47 25 ............................................... 18 West Ham 25 6 6 13 30 43 24 19 Watford 25 5 8 12 23 39 23 20 Norwich 25 4 6 15 24 47 18 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation