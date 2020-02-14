Premier League Standings
Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60 15 73 2 Man City 25 16 3 6 65 29 51 3 Leicester 26 15 5 6 54 26 50 4 Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43 34 41 ...............................................
5 Sheff Utd 26 10 9 7 28 24 39 ............................................... 6 Tottenham 25 10 7 8 40 32 37 7 Wolverhampton 26 8 12 6 35 32 36 ............................................... 8 Everton 26 10 6 10 34 38 36 9 Man Utd 25 9 8 8 36 29 35 10 Arsenal 25 6 13 6 32 34 31 11 Burnley 25 9 4 12 28 38 31 12 Newcastle 25 8 7 10 24 36 31 13 Southampton 25 9 4 12 31 46 31 14 Crystal Palace 26 7 9 10 23 32 30 15 Brighton 26 6 9 11 31 38 27 16 Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 26 40 26 17 Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32 47 25 ............................................... 18 West Ham 25 6 6 13 30 43 24 19 Watford 26 5 9 12 24 40 24 20 Norwich 25 4 6 15 24 47 18 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation