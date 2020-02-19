Premier League Standings
Feb 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61 15 76 2 Man City 26 17 3 6 67 29 54 3 Leicester 26 15 5 6 54 26 50 4 Chelsea 26 12 5 9 43 36 41 ...............................................
5 Tottenham 26 11 7 8 43 34 40 ............................................... 6 Sheff Utd 26 10 9 7 28 24 39 7 Man Utd 26 10 8 8 38 29 38 ............................................... 8 Wolverhampton 26 8 12 6 35 32 36 9 Everton 26 10 6 10 34 38 36 10 Arsenal 26 7 13 6 36 34 34 11 Burnley 26 10 4 12 30 39 34 12 Southampton 26 9 4 13 32 48 31 13 Newcastle 26 8 7 11 24 40 31 14 Crystal Palace 26 7 9 10 23 32 30 15 Brighton 26 6 9 11 31 38 27 16 Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 26 40 26 17 Aston Villa 26 7 4 15 34 50 25 ............................................... 18 West Ham 26 6 6 14 30 45 24 19 Watford 26 5 9 12 24 40 24 20 Norwich 26 4 6 16 24 48 18 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation