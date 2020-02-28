Premier League Standings
Feb 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 27 26 1 0 64 17 79 2 Man City 27 18 3 6 68 29 57 3 Leicester 28 15 5 8 54 28 50 4 Chelsea 27 13 5 9 45 37 44 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 27 11 8 8 41 29 41 ............................................... 6 Tottenham 27 11 7 9 44 36 40 7 Sheff Utd 27 10 10 7 29 25 40 ............................................... 8 Wolverhampton 27 9 12 6 38 32 39 9 Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 37 10 Burnley 27 11 4 12 33 39 37 11 Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 36 12 Southampton 27 10 4 13 34 48 34 13 Crystal Palace 27 8 9 10 24 32 33 14 Newcastle 27 8 7 12 24 41 31 15 Brighton 27 6 10 11 32 39 28 16 Bournemouth 27 7 5 15 26 43 26 17 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 25 ............................................... 18 West Ham 27 6 6 15 32 48 24 19 Watford 27 5 9 13 24 43 24 20 Norwich 28 5 6 17 25 51 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation